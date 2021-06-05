Trending: Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri's striking resemblance to superstar leaves netizens stunned, check viral pics!

New Delhi: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has got a new doppelganger in town. Ibrahim Qadri, a social media sensation has hogged the limelight for his striking resemblance to the superstar.

Social media is abuzz with viral pictures of Ibrahim Qadri - SRK's lookalike. He has over 49.6K followers on Instagram alone, explaining his rising popularity among the masses. Take a look at his pictures and decide for yourself:

Ibrahim Qadri is a die-hard SRK fan and often drops posts, enacting either any of songs or dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan's fans are loving the uncanny resemblance between the two. Qadri, in fact, has even posted videos and pictures, copying SRK's signature poses in style.

He has picked up SRK's dressing style, the way the superstar keeps his hair, his walk - and almost everything.

Earlier in 2019, a photographer named Akram al-Issawi from Jordan came to the limelight for sharing an uncanny resemblance to Bollywood's superstar. Akram al-Issawi even posed like SRK in some of his social media pictures.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is currently busy with Pathan starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film will reportedly have a special role by Salman Khan as well.