Shruti Haasan

Trending: Shruti Haasan's fans SHOCKED at her first ever modelling photoshoot at 17, ask her 'is that you?

Shruti Haasan can be seen in various moods, smiling, giggling, poker face - all in one photoshoot. 

Trending: Shruti Haasan's fans SHOCKED at her first ever modelling photoshoot at 17, ask her 'is that you?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and classic actress Sarika's daughter Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and often shares her posts online. This time, she dropped a bomb of a photoshoot, wait... her first-ever modelling photo shoot when she was all of 17.

Shruti Haasan captioned the post: when I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17 ! I look a bit and a bit  but that’s like life isn’t it I’ve always loved working and growing , even sideways #memories #flashback

Fans were shocked to see her unrecognisable pictures. One of the users online said, "is that you !! Just shocked'. 

She works in the Hindi and South film industry - all thanks to her mass appeal, she has a massive fan base. 

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role. 

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Salaar' alongside Prabhas and Tamil film 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupati.

 

