Trending: Shruti Haasan's fans SHOCKED at her first ever modelling photoshoot at 17, ask her 'is that you?

New Delhi: Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and classic actress Sarika's daughter Shruti Haasan is an avid social media user and often shares her posts online. This time, she dropped a bomb of a photoshoot, wait... her first-ever modelling photo shoot when she was all of 17.

Shruti Haasan captioned the post: when I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17 ! I look a bit and a bit but that’s like life isn’t it I’ve always loved working and growing , even sideways #memories #flashback

Fans were shocked to see her unrecognisable pictures. One of the users online said, "is that you !! Just shocked'.

Shruti Haasan can be seen in various moods, smiling, giggling, poker face - all in one photoshoot.

She works in the Hindi and South film industry - all thanks to her mass appeal, she has a massive fan base.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Salaar' alongside Prabhas and Tamil film 'Laabam' with Vijay Sethupati.