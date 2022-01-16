Urfi Javed doesn't enjoy winter, says she prefers wearing 'chhote kapde' - Watch

New Delhi: The controversial actress and Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed has grabbed the limelight again for her bizarre, risque outfit. But what amused netizens more was her comment to the paps about the weather and her dressing sense.

In a video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Urfi is seen dressed in a strappy black cut out top and jeans with platform sandals. With a high ponytail and shiny lip gloss, she was seen posing for the paps as they requested her for pictures.

Later, in the video, Urfi was heard saying that she doesn't like the winter season as she can't wear short clothes then.

Watch the video here:

She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

Urfi was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT last year. However, she got evicted quite quickly and blamed her exit from the show on co-contestant Zeeshan Khan.

Urfi Javed first came into the limelight in 2016 when she appeared in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’. The actress has since then been seen on shows like ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’ among others. She has also appeared on ALTBalaji’s OTT show ‘Puncch Beat’ Season 2.