New Delhi: If you're a regular on social media, you must be acquainted with Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed's out-of-the-box style and fashion sese. The actress is fearless when it comes to fashion and isn't afraid of testing the limits of what is and isn't considered to be fashion.

Recently, Urfi reached a new milestone as she created a dress made out of cotton candy. Yes, you read that right! It was an edible dress made out of the tasty, sweet snack of cotton candy.

In the video shared by Urfi, she was seen wearing a pink cotton candy top and a green cottong candy skirt. She was also seen picking up bits of cotton candy from her dress and then eating them.

Take a look at them:

For the unversed, she gained prominence last year after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. However, she was eliminated from the show quite early.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.