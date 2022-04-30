New Delhi: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela, was recently spotted heading for a private jet as she flew off to an undisclosed location looking simply sensational. She opted for a mini dress in an electric blue colour from the limited edition collection of the international brand CILVR, which was their Cilvrstudio's debut collection which was worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

Urvashi chose a short shirt dress with full sleeves with white buttons attached to it along with pockets. She paired the dress with a black belt with a silver studded design on it as she rounded her waist. She skipped heels and opted for a comfy pair of Air Jordan yellow and white shoes worth Rs 48,000.

Not only that, but she kept her makeup very subtle with a nude matte lip shade. She rounded off her entire look with a yellow mini with a Hermes Birkin Handbag whose price is a whopping amount worth Rs 28 lakh.

The entire look of the actress costs a whopping Rs 30 lakh approximately.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song ‘Versace Baby’ alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone. which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas.

Urvashi will be soon seen in Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller ‘Black Rose’ based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

She will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film ‘The Legend’ opposite Saravana and will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.