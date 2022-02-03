हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela turns heads in luxe Louis Vuitton collection worth Rs 7 lakh - IN PICS

Urvashi Rautela was one of the youngest Miss Universe judges in history, as she was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. 

Urvashi Rautela turns heads in luxe Louis Vuitton collection worth Rs 7 lakh - IN PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her fashion sense and style. The actress recently posed with an exquisite luxe Louis Vuitton collection. 

She posed with a Capucine mine crocodile brillant rouge carmin colour handbag worth Rs 4 lakh 20 thousand, a Louis Vuitton trunk brown stole with allover monogram pattern worth Rs 1 lakh, and LV stylish sunglasses highly prized at Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand. 

The entire look cost a whopping amount worth Rs 7 lakhs. With pink lips and minimal makeup, Urvashi went for a natural look with her hair tied back into a ponytail and accessorized herself with diamond rings. The actress was flashing a wide smile which is sparkling our day.

Urvashi Rautela was also friends with the creative director of the LV brand, the late Virgil Abloh. 

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was one of the youngest Miss Universe judges in history, as she was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. The actress also received praise for her international song Versace Baby, wherein she appeared with the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan. 

She will soon be featured in 'Inspector Avinash,' co-starring Randeep Hooda. The actress will star in the bilingual mystery Black Rose, as well as the Hindi version of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela will make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the Rs 200 crore big-budget film The Legend.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photosUrvashi Rautela videoLouis Vuitton
Next
Story

Palak Tiwari and Varun Dhawan's dance sets the stage on fire, video goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Yogi govt did not take any steps for farmers in Budget 2022: Jayant Chaudhary