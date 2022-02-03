Urvashi Rautela turns heads in luxe Louis Vuitton collection worth Rs 7 lakh - IN PICS

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela is known for her fashion sense and style. The actress recently posed with an exquisite luxe Louis Vuitton collection.

She posed with a Capucine mine crocodile brillant rouge carmin colour handbag worth Rs 4 lakh 20 thousand, a Louis Vuitton trunk brown stole with allover monogram pattern worth Rs 1 lakh, and LV stylish sunglasses highly prized at Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand.

The entire look cost a whopping amount worth Rs 7 lakhs. With pink lips and minimal makeup, Urvashi went for a natural look with her hair tied back into a ponytail and accessorized herself with diamond rings. The actress was flashing a wide smile which is sparkling our day.

Urvashi Rautela was also friends with the creative director of the LV brand, the late Virgil Abloh.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was one of the youngest Miss Universe judges in history, as she was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021. The actress also received praise for her international song Versace Baby, wherein she appeared with the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

She will soon be featured in 'Inspector Avinash,' co-starring Randeep Hooda. The actress will star in the bilingual mystery Black Rose, as well as the Hindi version of Thiruttu Payale 2. Urvashi Rautela will make her Tamil debut opposite Saravana in the Rs 200 crore big-budget film The Legend.