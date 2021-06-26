हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mandakini

Viral alert! Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini looks unrecognisable in these present-day photos!

Born Yasmeen Joseph, Mandakini stunned the audience in 1985 Raj Kapoor directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor in their debut ventures. 

Viral alert! Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini looks unrecognisable in these present-day photos!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Remember the very beautiful Mandakini from late legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'? Well, she came, swooned the big screens for a while and then became a mystery due to her sudden absence from the showbiz world. 

Today, a few pictures of the actress are floating on social media and we found her unverified Instagram handle which has a pool of her family album. You will be surprised to see Mandakini's then and now transformation.

Take a look at her pictures: 

Born Yasmeen Joseph, Mandakini stunned the audience in 1985 Raj Kapoor directorial Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor in their debut ventures. She was later seen in a few films such as Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho among other appearances. 

However, with her sudden absence from cinema, fans were disappointed and missed watching her on the silver screens. Now, after many years, Mandakini's viral pictures have surfaced online and there is a lot of buzz around it. 

Mandakini was last seen on-screen in the 1996 release Zordaar. 

 

