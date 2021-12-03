Viral video: THIS doctor wife dancing with hubby on Manike Mage sets stage on fire- Watch

New Delhi: We have seen multiple renditions of the Sri Lankan viral song Manike Mage Hithe so far. Joining the bandwagon is this couple, who grooved to the viral track and looked stunning. A dermatologist named Dr Meenal Malik shared a video online which caught netizens' fancy.

The video posted on Instagram shows the doctor wifey dancing to Manike Mage Hithe with her hubby, setting the stage on fire. Take a look here:

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva's viral song Manike Mage Hithe has not just been recreated multiple times on various social media platforms but also received much love from many Bollywood celebrities as well.

For the unversed, singer Yohani Diloka shot to fame after her song Manike Mage Hithe went viral on social media. Due to her rising popularity, the Sri Lankan singer was also called on Bigg Boss 15 in one of the weekend episodes where she shared the stage with host Salman Khan and even sang with him.

Yohani will be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Thank God', featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. As per a statement, Yohani will sing the Hindi version of her hit track.