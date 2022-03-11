हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala girl

Viral alert! This Kerala balloon seller girl turns model, see her sensational makeover photoshoot

These photos are clicked by professional photographer Arjun Krishnan, who posted them on his Instagram handle.

Viral alert! This Kerala balloon seller girl turns model, see her sensational makeover photoshoot
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@ak stories by Arjun Krishnan

New Delhi: We have often seen how a person becomes famous overnight - all thanks to the power of social media. This time, the luck has favoured Kisbu - a young teenage girl from Kerala, who is a balloon seller. 

After a photographer named Arjun Krishnan spotted her on the streets of Kerala, Kisbu became a sensation on social media. Her glamourous makeover went viral, with many sharing the photos online.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@arjun__krishnan)

These photos are clicked by professional photographer Arjun Krishnan, who posted them on his Instagram handle: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@arjun__krishnan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@arjun__krishnan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@arjun__krishnan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@arjun__krishnan)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@arjun__krishnan)

This is not the first time that we have seen someone gain fame through social media power. Remember the beautiful Pakistani girl who became an overnight internet sensation after her roti-making videos went viral?

Netizens couldn't help but praise her simplistic beauty sans any cosmetic touch-up. The gorgeous beauty is reportedly named Aamina Reyaz and hails from Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan. She is a nomad and lives with her family on the outskirts of the city. 

Sometimes, the internet can prove to be a game-changer for hidden talent!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kerala girlballoon seller girlviral photoshootkisbu picsTrendingViral Pics
Next
Story

Kartik Aaryan's fan offers him Rs 20 crore to marry her, don't miss his hilarious reply!

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?