Viral alert! This Kerala balloon seller girl turns model, see her sensational makeover photoshoot

New Delhi: We have often seen how a person becomes famous overnight - all thanks to the power of social media. This time, the luck has favoured Kisbu - a young teenage girl from Kerala, who is a balloon seller.

After a photographer named Arjun Krishnan spotted her on the streets of Kerala, Kisbu became a sensation on social media. Her glamourous makeover went viral, with many sharing the photos online.

These photos are clicked by professional photographer Arjun Krishnan, who posted them on his Instagram handle:

This is not the first time that we have seen someone gain fame through social media power. Remember the beautiful Pakistani girl who became an overnight internet sensation after her roti-making videos went viral?

Netizens couldn't help but praise her simplistic beauty sans any cosmetic touch-up. The gorgeous beauty is reportedly named Aamina Reyaz and hails from Karachi in the Sindh province of Pakistan. She is a nomad and lives with her family on the outskirts of the city.

Sometimes, the internet can prove to be a game-changer for hidden talent!