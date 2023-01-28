Viral Video: Pakistani Groom Sings Chand Sifarish For Bride, Leaves her Blushing at Wedding

NEW DELHI: An adorable video of a Pakistani groom singing popular Bollywood song 'Chand Sifarish' from Aamir Khan and Kajol-starrer 'Fanaa', for his bride at their wedding ceremony has the viewers in complete awe. The groom's romantic gesture and heartfelt emotions for his bride touched the hearts of many.

In the video, the groom, who is dressed up in an off-white sherwani and safa, is seen crooning the heart-touching track from 'Fanaa' while also playing the music on his guitar. The bride, who is dressed beautifully in a matching off-white sharara, is seen enjoying the song along with the wedding guests. The closed one surrounding the couple were seen continuously cheering for the bridegroom. A few of them were seen recording the moments in their cameras.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, social media users started reacting to the groom's gesture for his wife and filled the comment box with adorable views. Users praised the groom for his romantic gesture, with some even calling it the 'best marriage proposal' they have ever seen.

A user wrote, "Want someone to sing for me in this way."

Another one wrote, "Mashallah."

The video has garnered more than 2 million views so far. The Pakistani groom Sami Rasheed has introduced himself as an artist, singer, composer, and lyricist in his Instagram bio.