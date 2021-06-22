Viral video: South sensation Lakshmi Manchu's mad dance to Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming in a saree is high on energy! - Watch

New Delhi: Popular South actress Lakshmi Manchu took to her Instagram account on World Music Day and decided to share a fun video with fans. She dropped a high-on-energy dance clipping, grooving to Thalapathy Vijay's superhit 'Vaathi Coming' track from 'Master'.

Lakshmi Manchu captioned the video as: Go mad, Be crazy & DANCE like no one is watching! #WorldMusicDay #DropTheBeat #ReelItFeelIt #LakshmiUnfiltered #Dance #Music #Enjoy

Incidentally, Thalapathy Vijay turned 47 on June 22, 2021, and many of his celeb friends and fans wished him on birthday.

Daughter of legendary south star Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu has featured in several Telugu, Tamil, English projects.

Lakshmi announced her new digital chat show, "Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu" last year. It featured celebrities such filmmaker SS Rajamouli, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra, designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. The show also starred actress Taapsee Pannu, American filmmaker Frank Coraci, tennis aces Sania Mirza and Prakash Amritraj, and pastry chefs Pooja Dhingra and Anna Poliviou among others.

Lakshmi Manchu was last seen in Netflix Original Telugu film Pitta Kathalu - an anthology drama film consisting of four short film segments, directed by Nag Ashwin, BV Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy.

The ensemble cast included Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde and Shruti Haasan, amongst others.

The film was produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.