YouTuber Gaurav Wasan forgives Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, says ‘All's well that ends well’

New Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad, recently apologised to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for his 'mistake' that led to a belief that the blogger behind his fame was a 'thief'.

And now, it seems that the kind-hearted blogger has forgiven the elderly couple for their mistake as he was seen with the couple at their old eatery at Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Monday, June 14.

Gaurav Wasan, a YouTube food blogger, shared a happy picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “All's well that ends well.. Galti karne wale se bada Galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di hai).”

In the picture, the trio can be seen standing outside Baba’s eatery and can be seen smiling for the shutterbugs. The catchiest thing in the whole picture was Wasan’s t-shirt which had a slogan, “Be The Change” on it.

Fans who supported Wasan throughout his difficult times, appreciated him for his kind gesture and lauded him for being such a great example to mankind.

For the unversed, Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad recently returned to his old stall after his restaurant incurred huge losses. The octogenarian put to rest the controversy with YouTuber Gaurav Wassan by rendering an apology.

The dhaba owner, in an attempt to clear the air about the allegations, apologised to Wasan in a video that has been seen doing the rounds across social media platforms.

Last year, the story of the dhaba owner had gone viral after food blogger Gaurav Wasan visited Baba Ka Dhaba and posted a clip of it on his Instagram account. In the short video, Kanta Prasad broke down in tears as he narrated his plight of the difficulties that he faced while running the eatery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.