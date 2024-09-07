Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789488https://zeenews.india.com/entertainment/deepti-sadhwani-set-to-light-up-dubai-fashion-week-2024-2789488.html
NewsEntertainment
DEEPTI SADHWANI

Deepti Sadhwani Set to Light Up Dubai Fashion Week 2024

Deepti Sadhwani, a celebrated actress, singer, and influencer, expressed her enthusiasm about being part of this prestigious event, stating, "Dubai Fashion Week is a melting pot of talent, and I am honored to witness the creativity and craftsmanship that these designers bring to life."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 12:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepti Sadhwani Set to Light Up Dubai Fashion Week 2024

Dubai Fashion Week (DFW) is back, bringing with it a celebration of innovation, culture, and couture that defines the global fashion scene. This year's highlight will be the vibrant and multi-talented Deepti Sadhwani, whose presence promises to add a layer of glamor to the event. Known for her bold fashion choices and magnetic personality, Sadhwani is ready to experience DFW's unparalleled energy.

Deepti Sadhwani's involvement at DFW is more than just a red-carpet appearance; it signifies a melding of East and West, spotlighting fashion's transcultural appeal. Sadhwani, a celebrated actress, singer, and influencer, expressed her enthusiasm about being part of this prestigious event, stating, "Dubai Fashion Week is a melting pot of talent, and I am honored to witness the creativity and craftsmanship that these designers bring to life."

The 2024 lineup includes fashion titans like Angelo Estera, Rizman Ruzaini, and Ihab Jiryis, each renowned for their ability to weave cultural narratives into modern silhouettes. Amjad Khalil and Erick Bendaña will also showcase their collections, ensuring a diverse representation of global styles. Not to be outdone, labels like Designers & Us, Anaya, Deme by Gabriella, and Alia Bastamam will present their unique visions, blending tradition with modernity. The illustrious Michael Cinco, known for his intricate gowns that embody luxury, will also be a standout, adding to the event's allure.

The participation of these designers at DFW underscores the city's role as a pivotal fashion hub, drawing in global talents and setting trends that resonate far beyond its borders. Sadhwani's involvement, combined with the stunning collections set to be displayed, ensures that Dubai Fashion Week will remain a key event on the fashion calendar, sparking conversations and inspiring creativity across the industry.

As the lights dim and the runway comes alive, all eyes will be on Dubai, where fashion, culture, and innovation converge, and Deepti Sadhwani is set to be at the heart of it all.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too