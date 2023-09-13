trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661878
'Himmatwala' Producer Mukesh Udeshi Dies Days Ahead Of His Kidney Transplant, Filmmaker Kunal Kohli Mourns Demise

Mukesh was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related issue and was scheduled for a kidney transplant soon. Ahead of his surgery, he breathed his last on 11th September. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 03:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Himmatwala' Producer Mukesh Udeshi Dies Days Ahead Of His Kidney Transplant, Filmmaker Kunal Kohli Mourns Demise

New Delhi: 'Himmatwala,' 'Go Goa Gone,' producer Mukesh Udeshi passed away in Chennai on September 11th. He is survived by his wife and his son Avi Udeshi.

He was undergoing treatment for a kidney-related issue and was scheduled for a kidney transplant soon. Ahead of his surgery, he breathed his last on 11th September. Mukesh was close friends with Allu Arvind, he has co-produced his film starring Chiranjeevi. 


Talking about the late producer's health, senior producer and close friend Pravesh Sippy said, "He was preparing for a kidney transplant in Chennai where Allu Arvind was taking care of him. However, unfortunately, he passed away a few days before the operation."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli too took to social media and mourned the demise. Sharing Mukesh's picture, he wrote, "RIP #MukeshUdeshi Ji. Producer. A thorough gentleman. Kind. Very good company. Spent a lot of time with him in Mauritius. Huge loss to the industry."

Mukesh Udeshi has also been a line producer for most of the Bollywood films that were shot in Mauritius like 'Ek Villain,' 'Chashme Baddoor,' 'Go Goa Gone,' and others. 

