Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: All Eyes Are On Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer!

Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.

Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 04:10 AM IST
  • The 96th annual Academy Awards is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
  • With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms.
  • Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.
Academy Awards 2024 LIVE Updates
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: The 96th annual Academy Awards is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10. 

Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated. 

From the emergence of outstanding women filmmakers to the groundbreaking nominations for queer actors and Native American performers, this year’s Oscars line-up reflects a broader spectrum of voices and experiences than ever before. 

 

With Oscars, the year of Barbenheimer comes to a close with the Oscars!

Keep checking this space for Oscars 2024 updates. 

11 March 2024
04:09 AM

Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: And It BEGINS!

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar now to watch the biggest night of Hollywood LIVE as it has FINALLY begun. 

04:05 AM

Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Jimmy Kimmel To Host The Ceremony 

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time. 

04:01 AM

Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Where To Watch Academy Awards 

The 96th Academy Award is set to round off an exhilarating year of cinema. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Viewers can watch it live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4 a.m. (IST) onwards. 

