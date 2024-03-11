Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: All Eyes Are On Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer!
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.
- The 96th annual Academy Awards is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
- With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms.
- Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.
The 96th annual Academy Awards is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.
From the emergence of outstanding women filmmakers to the groundbreaking nominations for queer actors and Native American performers, this year’s Oscars line-up reflects a broader spectrum of voices and experiences than ever before.
With Oscars, the year of Barbenheimer comes to a close with the Oscars!
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: And It BEGINS!
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Jimmy Kimmel To Host The Ceremony
Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the live show for the fourth time.
Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: Where To Watch Academy Awards
The 96th Academy Award is set to round off an exhilarating year of cinema. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Viewers can watch it live on Disney+ Hotstar from 4 a.m. (IST) onwards.