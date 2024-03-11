Oscars 2024 LIVE Updates: The 96th annual Academy Awards is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. With 13 nominations in total, director Christopher Nolan's biopic 'Oppenheimer' leads the nominations list, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11 noms and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10.

Big names like Jodie Foster, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Robert Downey Jr. are among the actors nominated.

From the emergence of outstanding women filmmakers to the groundbreaking nominations for queer actors and Native American performers, this year’s Oscars line-up reflects a broader spectrum of voices and experiences than ever before.

With Oscars, the year of Barbenheimer comes to a close with the Oscars!

Keep checking this space for Oscars 2024 updates.