96th Academy Awards: Oppenheimer Wins 7 Oscars, Poor Things Bags 4; Check Full List Of Winners
New Delhi: Director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer' shinned at the Oscars 2024 with seven wins including Best Director, Best Film, and Best Leading Actor awards.
The film took a total of seven awards during the night, Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy won best actor and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best original score and best film editing.
'Poor Things' had a rich showing with four Oscars. Emma Stone won best actress for 'Poor Things', the film also snapped up with three crafts wins, for best costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling.
She beat out perceived frontrunner Lily Gladstone, who has scooped up numerous awards for her role in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for 'The Holdovers'.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for best original song for "What Was I Made For?" from 'Barbie'.
'Oppenheimer' led the 2024 Oscar nominations, with the film nabbing a total of 13 nominations, followed by 'Poor Things' with 11, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10 and 'Barbie' with eight.
See the full winner's list:
1.Best Picture
Oppenheimer; Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan
2.Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone; Poor Things
3.Directing
Christopher Nolan; Oppenheimer
4.Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer
5.Music (Original Song)
"What Was I Made For?" from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
6.Music (Original Score)
Ludwig Goransson; Oppenheimer
7.Sound
The Zone of Interest; Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
8.Live Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar; Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
9.Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema; Oppenheimer
10.Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
11.Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop; Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
12.Film Editing
Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame
13.Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One; Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
14.Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
15.International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest (UK)
16.Costume Design
Poor Things; Holly Waddington
17.Production Design
Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
18.Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
19.Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Cord Jefferson; American Fiction
20.Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
21.Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
22.Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko; Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
23.Actress in a Supporting Role
Da'Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers.
