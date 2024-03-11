New Delhi: The incontestable Oppenheimer made a clean sweep at the 96 Academy Awards taking home 7 trophies out of its 13 nominations.

Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster which chronicles the life and times of the father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, was an inevitable win in the major categories. The film bagged the Best Picture award, as well as Best Director for Nolan.

Actor Cillian Murphy won Best Actor for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer. The film also marks his sixth collaboration with Nolan, which first began with Batman Returns. Though it may have been a close contest between Murphy and actor Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers”, Murphy has been the industry favourite this season.

Thanking the team the actor said he was a very very proud Irishman, being the third Irish actor after Daniel Day-Lewis and Barry Fitzgerald to win the award

“We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or worse we’re now living in Oppenheimer’s world. So I’d like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere, said Murphy.

Oppenheimer also won Robert Downey Jr, won Best Supporting Actor for his turn as the complex Lewis Strauss, a major figure in the development of the bomb. The Best Supporting Actress trophy was bagged by The best supporting actress trophy went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers.

It was a tight contest between Lily Gladstone for Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Emma Stone for Poor Things in the best actress category. The golden man was Stone’s to take home, for her turn as the flamboyant feminist in the thriller fantasy Poor Things. The actor who had previously won the Best Actress award for La La Land, quipped that she had damaged her dress whilst enjoying herself at La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken” performance.

“My dress is broken, I think it happened during I’m Just Ken, she nervously laughed. “It’s not about me,” Stone said as she held her Oscar. “It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts.”

Even though Ryan Gosling and 65 other Kens regaled the audience on a bright punk stage with their performance of “I’m Just Ken”, Barbie despite its box office success was given the biggest awards snub this season.

But it didn't go empty handed from the Oscars as Billie Eilish and Finneas O Connell bagged the best original song win for “What Was I Made For”. The duo had scored their first Oscar win two years ago for the James Bond theme song No Time To Die.