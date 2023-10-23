LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravatri's Graceful Dhunuchi Dance Wins Hearts
Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industries like Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood.
Trending Photos
Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz LIVE: Zee News Entertainment blog brings all the latest buzz and updates from Bollywood and the entertainment world. From Koffee With Karan's new promo to Kartik Aaryan-Tara Sutaria's dating rumours, catch all the gossip here.
As the South sensation Prabhas and Bollywood's Diva Malaika Arora turn a year older today, we shall celebrate their journey with a bang! On the other hand, B-town will celebrate Navami and Kanya Pujan in the sweetest way possible ahead of the festival of Dussehra.
Also, netizens enjoy dandiya nights and Durga Puja in Navratri all over the country. Actor Kajol, Rni Mukerji, Vaibhavi Merchant and Sumona Chakravarti enjoy the dhunuchi dance with utmost grace.
Keep checking this space for regular and latest showbiz and glamour world updates.
Bollywood Buzz: Alia Bhatt Tops Most Popular Female Stars
Alia Bhatt is in the first position followed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Deepika Padukone, and then Nayanthara in Ormax Most Popular Female Stars. The 'RRR' actress beats Samantha, Deepika, Kiara and Katrina in the race.
Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female film stars in India (Sep 2023) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/rmBcHzlDXe
— Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) October 22, 2023
Hot Scoop: Kartik Aaryan Is Dating Tara Sutaria?
Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together on a dinner date. On Saturday night, the paparazzi captured Tara and Kartik leaving the same hotel but separately. Tara was seen wearing a black tube top along with an animal printed skirt. On the other hand, Kartik was seen wearing a crisp white shirt and a pair of black pants. In a video gone viral, Tara was seen making for a run from a luxury hotel to her car, avoiding the cameras as she left her dinner date.
Durga Puja: Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravatri's Graceful Dhunuchi Dance Wins Hearts
Durga Puja celebrations have been in full swing at North Bombay Durga Puja. On Sunday, Rani Mukerji and Sumona Chakravarti danced in their own style after the aarti. While Rani joined other ladies to perform a slow dance in front of Goddess Durga, Sumona took the dhunuchi and showed her hidden talent by dancing it while holding it with her mouth.