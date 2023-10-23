Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Fans To Get Glimpses Of Their Wedding, Engagement On Koffee With Karan

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to make their first combined appearance as a couple on the first episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in the coming week.

While fans can’t keep calm to see their favourite couple in a warm, heartfelt conversation about their decade-plus-long relationship, they are in for a bigger treat.

We have just learnt from a source that visuals from Deepika and Ranveer’s 2018 wedding will also be played on the show for the first time ever.

While the couple had a private wedding in 2018, an intimate affair with very close family and friends in attendance, fans will get to see a sneak peek from it after almost 5 years. While the photos that the couple releases are still adored and are considered goals, the unseen footage from the wedding will definitely break the Internet.

We also heard recently how Indian cinema’s favourite on screen and off screen couple will delve into how they met, how the relationship started and what makes them so comfortable with each other today on the show.

There could not be a better way to kick start the new season of the show.

From those who were on the sets of the shoot or have watched the episode already share how candid and heartfelt their conversation together was.

As per reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Ram Leela’ which was the first film that they came together for more than a decade ago.

They are the most loved couple in B-town. Each time they are together even on a red carpet, they create magic.