New Delhi: Tahir Raj Bhasin's latest venture, the series "Sultan of Delhi," has left an indelible mark on the streaming landscape, emerging as the most-watched Indian content. The show has taken Disney+Hotstar by storm, captivating audiences nationwide and firmly establishing Tahir as a formidable presence in the acting world.

One of the striking aspects of "Sultan of Delhi" is Tahir Raj Bhasin's portrayal, showcasing him in an entirely new light. Given Tahir's history of pushing boundaries in his craft, the adoration for his performance comes as no surprise.

"It's an incredible feeling to have yet another hit! To be honest, it feels almost dreamlike to have four consecutive successes!" Tahir Raj Bhasin exclaimed, reflecting on the triumph of "Sultan of Delhi." He continued, "This weekend, the creators hosted a celebration of our success, and I was genuinely moved when I looked back on the remarkable journey of the past two years. Hits not only mean reaching a wider audience, but they also make producers take note of an actor with a solid track record, potentially leading to even more exciting opportunities! I find myself in a very good place right now, and I'm eager to continue this streak with groundbreaking projects."

As "Sultan of Delhi" continues to gain momentum, its influence on Indian streaming content cannot be overstated. Tahir Raj Bhasin remarked, "I'm genuinely humbled by the outpouring of love for my show 'Sultan of Delhi.' Even with the entire nation engrossed in the Cricket World Cup, it's astonishing to see 'Sultan of Delhi' trend as the top content on streaming platforms! It's incredible how India is hooked on both the World Cup and my show!"

He went on to say, "Much like how the World Cup brings us together in our love for the game, exceptional shows and films unite us in our love for content. 'Sultan of Delhi' was a labor of love for all of us, and it's incredibly gratifying to see it resonate with viewers nationwide. The support of the audience is our greatest reward, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to them for embracing the show and me!"

"Sultan of Delhi" propels Tahir Raj Bhasin into a league of his own. His versatility as an actor and his knack for infusing depth and authenticity into characters have been pivotal to the series' success. You can catch "Sultan of Delhi" now on Disney+Hotstar.