Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. The actor was best known for playing Chandler in Friends, a popular American sitcom. The shocking news of his death was first reported by TMZ followed by Los Angeles Times. As per reports, Matthew was found dead at his LA home on Saturday evening, October 28.

Also, Karan Johar had an important message to those who trolled Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their statements in Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker, who is hosting the talk show, began a live stream on Instagram and did a quick chat with fans. During the chat, Karan said he has heard all the chatter around the episode and got sassy with the trolls attacking the episode. “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking,” Karan said.

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced a sequel Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the news has been constantly making headlines. The original film had created a lot of stir with its release and now she has shared a video. Ektaa has hinted that something exciting will be coming soon. Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 will be made under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.