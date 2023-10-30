LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Sara Ali Khan Drops Surreal Video From Kedarnath Yatra
Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. The actor was best known for playing Chandler in Friends, a popular American sitcom. The shocking news of his death was first reported by TMZ followed by Los Angeles Times. As per reports, Matthew was found dead at his LA home on Saturday evening, October 28.
Also, Karan Johar had an important message to those who trolled Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for their statements in Koffee With Karan 8. The filmmaker, who is hosting the talk show, began a live stream on Instagram and did a quick chat with fans. During the chat, Karan said he has heard all the chatter around the episode and got sassy with the trolls attacking the episode. “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking,” Karan said.
Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced a sequel Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the news has been constantly making headlines. The original film had created a lot of stir with its release and now she has shared a video. Ektaa has hinted that something exciting will be coming soon. Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 will be made under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.
Hottie Alert: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Bombshell Figure In Nude Dress
Bollywood's sizzle bomb Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her bold fashion choices. She turns heads no matter what she wears and many of the netizens take fashion inspo from her. The actress walked the ramp for Fashion Week last night in a bold black outfit and her videos have left fans gasping for breath.
RIP Matthew Perry: F.R.I.E.N.D.S Cast Is 'Devastated' By Co-Actor's Sudden Demise
Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow are yet to publicly react to his sudden death. However, a source has said that the cast is ‘devastated’ by Matthew’s sudden passing. For the unversed, Matthew Perry died on October 28 in Los Angeles. He was found dead in the hot tub of his house on Saturday.
Pics: Anil Kapoor Shares His Transformation Struggles From Animal And Fighter
Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday dropped a string of pictures of his epic body transformation for his role in the upcoming films 'Animal' and 'Fighter'. Taking to Instagram, Anil shared the post which he captioned, "Switching between two completely opposite roles this last year has been both challenging and gratifying...Going from the 65-year-old Balbir in Animal to the 45-year-old Air Force officer Rocky in Fighter, I had to undergo a serious physical transformation to do justice to the prestigious uniform I was wearing. Now that both the films have wrapped up, I can't wait for the audiences to watch them!"
Cutie Alert: Sonam Drops Adorable Pic Of Of Son Vayu
Actor Sonam Kapoor on Sunday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her brother-in-law Anant Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared an adorable picture which she captioned, "Happy Happy Birthday to the best brother-in-law.. love you @ase_msb I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness and empathy. Love you."
Bollywood Buzz: Sara Ali Khan Shares Wholesome Video From Her Kedarnath Yatra
Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share her spiritual journey from the Kedarnath Yatra, giving her fans a glimpse of the awe-inspiring and picturesque experience. Her fans were quick enough to comment and praise the actress. In the video, we see Sara taking us from one corner of Kedarnath to another. She can even be seen cutting saag at a local place, staying in a camp, washing her face with running water from the river, and sleeping under the sun.