trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2681919
NewsWeb Series
KOFFEE WITH KARAN

Koffee With Karan 8: KJo Welcomes Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol On The Couch

Sunny along with his brother Bobby Deol is set to grace the couch on season eight of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. During the course of the second episode, show host Karan Johar revealed that Sunny is into Teddy bears.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 11:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Koffee With Karan 8: KJo Welcomes Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol On The Couch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol, who registered massive success with his latest release 'Gadar 2' may be the alpha guy beating up baddies in dozens on screen but, in reality, the actor is a kind-hearted person. Sunny along with his brother Bobby Deol is set to grace the couch on season eight of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

During the course of the second episode, show host Karan Johar revealed that Sunny is into Teddy bears.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Dropping the secret bomb, KJo said: “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump, can actually be into teddy bears.”

Karan also appreciated Sunny's massive success with 'Gadar 2'. He goes on to give him a standing ovation, saying: “The first thing I have to do is give you a standing ovation.”

Discussing Sunny and Bobby's father, the iconic Dharam Paaji’s kiss in 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Sunny Deol said: “My Dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it.”

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?