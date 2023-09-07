LIVE Updates | Today's Entertainment News, Bollywood Buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Lead Starry Dream Girl 2 Success Bash
Trending Bollywood News Today: The makers of 'Dream Girl 2' hosted a star-studded success bash which was attended by Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Neelam Kothari, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundrra among others. Find more about it and much more:
Latest Entertainment Buzz: Zee News LIVE blog brings you the latest buzz circling in the entertainment industry. In a mood for some hot-shot celebrity gossip? This is your destination for the most popular and talked-about industry news from Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood. From 'Dream Girl 2' success party to 'Jawan' news on its release day, there's a LOT hapening which you just can't miss! What's more? On Jawan's D-day, fans took to the streets with banners of the film and chanted slogans in the support of Shah Rukh Khan. Reciprocating the love, the actor replied to the fans on 'X'. In a sad turn of events, Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner, took to their respective social media handles to post that they have 'amicably' decided to end their marriage.
Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela-Starrer 'Skanda' Postpones Release Date
Release for Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela-starrer 'Skanda' has been changed. The film was supposed to be released on September 15. However, it will now be out on September 28.
While the movie is arriving on Thursday, it will encash the Gandhi Jayanthi Holiday on Monday. So, it will be a five-day long weekend for the movie. So, undoubtedly 'Skanda' is expected to have huge openings. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter.
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Break Silence On Divorce
Singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner, released a joint statement on Wednesday, confirming reports that were heading for Splitsville. The duo took to their respective social media handles to post that they have 'amicably' decided to end their marriage.
Ektaa Kapoor Hosts 'Dream Girl 2' Success Bash
Ektaa Kapoor hosted an intimate party at her residence on September 6. The party was graced by the presence of close family and friends along with the team of 'Dream Girl 2'. Stamping the franchise, 'Dream Girl 2' proved the merit of the sequel and has also stamped that the franchise with its well-made content.
The party was attended by Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Neelam Kothari, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Kundrra among others.