Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Break Silence On Divorce, Duo Decides To 'Amicably' End Their Marriage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating. The duo have two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022.

Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Singer Joe Jonas and his wife, actor Sophie Turner, released a joint statement on Wednesday, confirming reports that were heading for Splitsville. The duo took to their respective social media handles to post that they have 'amicably' decided to end their marriage.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.


The pair turned the comments off on their respective posts. The pair married in 2019 after nearly three of years of dating and celebrated with two weddings: one in Las Vegas and the other in France, as per US-based news portal People. Joe and Sophie two children: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D.J., whom they welcomed in July 2022.

Sophie rose to fame with her role as Sansa Stark in the TV series Game Of Thrones. Some of her last projects are Do Revenge and The Staircase. Joe, along with brothers Kevin and Nick, is a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. 

