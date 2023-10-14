Actress Shreya Dhanwantary Opens Up On Her Character From Mumbai Diaries 2, Says 'Wish I Had Some Of Her Admirable Qualities'

New Delhi: Highly-anticipated medical drama, 'Mumbai Diaries' Season 2 has arrived on your screens on October 6. The series is widely praised by both viewers and critics. 'Mumbai Diaries' is based on real portrayal of the first responders dealing with the floods affecting the city and its people. Actress Shreya Dhanwantry plays Mansi Irani, a news anchor who has come a long way since the first season. Shreya shares how Mansi from Mumbai Diaries S2 is way different from who she is in real life.

The actress says, ”There is nothing in common between Mansi and Shreya, because I am attracted to characters that I have absolutely nothing in common with. There are some really cool things she does, for instance, her ability to take the bull by the horns. I wish I had some of her admirable qualities, like her tenacity, her perseverance and her grit, they are all pretty cool.”

'Mumbai Diaries 2' is set around the backdrop of 2005 Mumbai floods. The second part aims to strike a deep chord with its reliability and authenticity with viewers. The show stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwantary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles. Created and Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries S2 is now available to stream on Prime Video.