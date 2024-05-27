New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video today announced the worldwide premiere date of the much-anticipated Hindi original series, Call Me Bae. Premiering on September 6, Call Me Bae, is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra as Executive Producers. Created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha, the 8-part series features Ananya Panday in the lead, as the actor makes her streaming debut in an Original series as Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary.

Alongside Ananya Panday, the series features an ensemble cast comprising of Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, Call Me Bae will be available to all Prime members upon its release.

Written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, Call Me Bae is the story of Bae, who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.