Are you an OTT fan? Binge-watch these new web shows on Disney+ Hotstar starring Mandira Bedi, Sandeepa Dhar and others!

New Delhi: Come May and OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar will present a bouquet of snackable shows for its viewers. Bringing together some of today’s most popular names in digital entertainment, these shows will feature versatile actors including Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malavade, Poonam Dhillon, Barkha Singh, Tanuj Virwani, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sandeepa Dhar, Rahul Bagga, Sid Makkar among others.

Ranging across genres including crime, thriller, comedy, romance and more, the titles include ‘Mukesh Jasoos’, ‘Bamini and Boys’, ‘Murder Meri Jaan’, ‘Teen Do Paanch’, ‘Six’, ‘Shit, Yaar’!’, ‘Bhopal to Vegas’, ‘Hamara Bar Happy Hour’, ‘Crime Next Door’, ‘Chattis Aur Maina’ and ‘Ankahi Ansuni: Jhaagi Files’.

Chattis Aur Maina starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Sandeepa Dhar, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the show said, “My character Maina in Chattis Aur Maina is an independent, career-oriented and quirky girl who is stubborn about the way she lives her life. Supporting herself since she was 18, she is conscious about the important things in life, and even looks out for her girl gang of dancers. I loved playing this role, and am very excited to see how audiences react to it.”

Similarly, Six starring Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar will hit the OTT giant in May.

Mandira Bedi, plays a pivotal role in Six. Talking about her part, the actress said, “The genre of murder mystery is very close to my heart - I loved the script in the first reading itself, and I really took to the show and character! The series is so fast paced and nerve-wracking, that it’ll keep audiences on the edge of their seats right till the end. I had to play a serious role as an investigating officer, something that I was pining to do. I can say for sure, this one’s going to have you glued all the way till you find out what happens.”

Starting May 7, 2021, new episodes of these titles will be released every day on Disney+ Hotstar.