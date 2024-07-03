Advertisement
DHINDORA SEASON 2

Bhuvan Bam Announces 'Dhindora' Season 2 To Be A Full-Fledged Romantic Comedy

'Dhindora 1' garnered half a billion views and was supported by names such as S.S. Rajamouli, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, and others.

|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 01:07 PM IST|Source: IANS
Bhuvan Bam Announces 'Dhindora' Season 2 To Be A Full-Fledged Romantic Comedy (Image: @bhuvan.bam22/ Instagram)

 Mumbai:  As his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines turned nine on Wednesday, content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam announced the second season of 'Dhindora' and revealed that it will be a romantic comedy centered around the character Titu Mama.

In a video, Bhuvan expressed gratitude to his loyal fanbase for their unwavering support. "Celebrating nine years of BB Ki Vines is a significant milestone, and what better way to commemorate this occasion than by sharing a sneak peek into 'Dhindora' Season 2,” Bhuvan said.

"We are currently in the middle of finalising the script and are in talks with platforms to make it happen and to make the show bigger than before and reach a bigger audience with a platform. It’s a full-romance comedy-drama about Titu Mama and his life."

A source close to the project’s development said: "Bhuvan Bam is indeed writing the script for 'Dhindora' Season 2. Given the success of the first season, the team is committed to delivering an even more entertaining and memorable experience for viewers."

'Dhindora 1' garnered half a billion views and was supported by names such as S.S. Rajamouli, Hrithik Roshan, Ram Charan, and others. Born in Gujarat, Bhuvan rose to fame after releasing a video on the Internet where he joked about a news reporter who insensitively asked a woman questions about the death of her son due to the Kashmir floods.

He went on to launch his own channel on YouTube in 2015. He later made music videos a year later. In 2023, he first made an appearance on the series 'Taaza Khabar' and then 'Rafta Rafta'.

