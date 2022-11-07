Breathe Season 2: Kabir finally spots J in the city, will he be able to catch hold of him? Check out!

New Delhi: Yes!! J is back in the city and inspector Kabir Sawant has finally spotted J near a hotel in Mumbai. Kabir and J have finally come face to face but will Kabir be able to catch him and will the game come to an end? Or will J again flee from Kabir's clutches? With just a few days left for Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video, Kabir’s chase for J has begun full-fledged.

The brave inspector is leaving no stone unturned to get hold of J’s evil shadows and put an end to his merciless killings. Now, after a long cat-and-mouse chase, Kabir has spotted J at a hotel in Mumbai. But at this crucial moment, Kabir is in dire need of help and needs your support to eradicate Avinash’s alter-ego J, and save the city from any more murders. To know what happens, stay tuned to Prime Video!

Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively premiere on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.