New Delhi: The Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 has been receiving much praise from the audience and critics ever since it was released. The series is getting a tonne of praise for everything from its plot to the acting. Although there have been numerous discussions about the original series and characters, it is Abhishek Bachchan's (J) and Naveen Kasturia's (Victor) chemistry that has everyone talking and has supporters cheering for the new duo.

Naveen Kasturia, the new addition to the franchise, spoke about his experience working with Abhishek Bachchan and how he went to Naveen’s mother to complain about him. Naveen said, "Most of my scenes are with Abhishek, at least 90% of them. Initially I was very nervous, even during the reading sessions, I asked Mayank (Sharma) about Abhishek and Amit (Sadh), as I had always seen them on screen, but this was the first time I was working with them. But as we started working together, things got better and fell in place. I think Abhishek is a very giving actor, he gives you your space, and off camera he is very warm and friendly. From the very beginning of the shooting, he started talking to me, and so we did not need an icebreaker as such. Since our offscreen camaraderie was good, it reflected on screen, and that helped me a lot. I cannot define my experience and bond with Abhishek in words, but I can only say he just made me very comfortable."

He further added, "There was a time when Abhishek called my mom when we were shooting in Lajpat Nagar and complained that we did not invite him home for lunch. So that’s the level of comfort and fun we share." . In a bid to pull Naveen’s leg, Abhishek chimed in and said, "Tujhe bass jhelne ke liye we should get an award" (We should be awarded to tolerate you!).

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma, who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia joined the team as Victor in season 2. The much-awaited Amazon Original is now streaming on Prime Video in India and 240 countries worldwide.