Brewing Bromance On Koffee With Karan, Hunks Aditya Roy Kapur And Arjun Kapoor Grace The Couch

Koffee With Karan Season 8’s next episode will drop on December 14th, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Brewing Bromance On Koffee With Karan, Hunks Aditya Roy Kapur And Arjun Kapoor Grace The Couch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favorite stars,  this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape. Dropping new episodes every Thursday exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, viewers will be on a whirlwind journey of getting up close and personal with celebrities. So why wait? Let’s brew Koffee with Karan season 8.

As Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor are set to grace the couch for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, get ready for an episode filled with bromance and laughter as they spill the beans on their off-screen antics. This episode will be beyond the engaging conversations as they bring their suave styles and irresistible appeal to the Koffee couch.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Asking everybody’s mind, Karan Johar said, “Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday,”Aditya Roy Kapur quickly replied, “Ask me no secrets, I will tell you no lies”

Getting personal in the coffee shots round, Karan Johar asked, ”Take a shot if you have dressed up from some offscreen roleplay,” “Handcuffs” replied Arjun Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur said, leaving us quite curious, “Disney+ Hotstar can't handle it!

Karan Johar asked, making the rapid-fire more saucy, “If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?” 

“Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata” quipped Arjun Kapoor. 

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is brewing exclusively, only on Disney+ Hotstar! 

