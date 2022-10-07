Comedy Central brings the biggest sitcom shows for its viewers this October, check out

New Delhi: Comedy Central – India’s favorite stop for the best of international comedy shows, has always been at the helm of bringing quality content to its viewers.

In this spirit, the channel will be presenting an exciting programming slot, titled ‘No Time Like 7,8,9’, every Monday to Friday, from 7 pm to 9 pm. Viewers will get to watch some of the most legendary sitcoms, a lineup featuring some of the finest award-winning series that is sure to entertain the whole family, giving them the best of English entertainment.

Below are the shows and the highlights that will feature all of October on Comedy Central:

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

The legendary American sitcom that introduced the idea of sitcoms to a lot of us, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a show that revolves around six friends that live close to each other. You get to see parts of each character’s personal as well as professional life, and the funny, sad, emotional, and sometimes plain weird moments they share with each other. Living in Manhattan, these thirty-something-year-olds become best friends with each other, and the viewers over 10 seasons.

Their story begins in the famous coffee house called Central Perk with Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) barging in dressed like a bride, asking her friend Monica (Courtney Cox) for some help. This moment pretty much defines what the show is like. She quickly becomes friends with the other characters played by Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow, as they navigate through their lives in NYC. They win some, they lose some, they grow some, and they do it all together. Catch up with these F.R.I.E.N.D.S with all ten seasons airing on Comedy Central, Monday to Friday at 7 pm from 3rd October onwards.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The American cop-comedy series that took the world by storm! The fictional 99th precinct is full of crime-solving, shenanigans, and craziness brought in by all the members of this insane squad. Through the course of the show, you will see a team who initially don’t really fit well with each other, but eventually become a family. Of course, none of this happens without a ton of comedy by the talented cast. Starring actors like Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, and Joe Lo Truglio, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one show you must not miss.

Check out all eight seasons of the show from Monday to Friday at 8 pm, October 3rd onwards, on Comedy Central.

The Office

One of the highest-rated mockumentary sitcoms ever created in history is all set to premiere on Comedy Central. The show depicts the everyday work lives of office employees at the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company. This cast, the pranks they play on each other, the constant jokes, the cold opens, and the festivals and birthdays these guys celebrate together, are just some of the hooks on the show that will keep you glued to your television screens.

Adapted from the British version with the same name and created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the show stars some of the best actors in comedy including Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, and Ed Helms. Watch the award-winning show The Office Season 1-9 on Comedy Central from October 3rd, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Get ready to have a serving of comedy with a side of nostalgia with No Time like 7,8 and 9 on Comedy Central from 3rd October and witness some of the most entertaining shows on all weekdays.