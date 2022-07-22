NEW DELHI: Spearheaded by seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika's right-hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang), Delhi Crime Season 2 delves into another challenging investigation.

Will Vartika and her trusted team be able to maintain the law and order in the city by bringing these criminals to task? Watch this crime drama unfold on 26th August on Netflix! This season will see Vartika and her team manoeuvre through complex situations both personally and professionally as a heinous crime takes centre stage. Along with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their powerful roles.

The second season of Delhi Crime will have the same characters but with a different crime story. Sharing the teaser, Shefali Shah captioned it: "terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police Prepared to take on this new threat #DelhiCrimeSeason2. COMING ON 26th AUGUST. #DelhiCrime."

The series will premiere from August 26 onwards on Netflix.

Producer: SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, Film Karavan

Creator: Richie Mehta

Showrunner & Director: Tanuj Chopra

Writer: Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh (Dialogues), Virat Basoya (Dialogues)