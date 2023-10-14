Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah Took 5 Minutes To Say Yes To Iconic Vartika Chaturvedi

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood today. She perfectly nails any role that she is given whether it is a light-hearted role or a fierce character like Vartika.

Time and again Shefali has proved that she is a phenomenal actor. The actress has now been credited with a nomination for the best performance by an actress category for the second season of the Netflix series Delhi Crimes.

With each season, the actress's graph seems to be getting better and better, while she leaves fans wanting more. The audience cannot wait for the third season of Delhi Crimes. With her Emmy nomination, Shefali was seen absolutely thrilled over it and also posted a picture of her enjoying and celebrating with her girlfriends.

In an interview with a lead portal, Shefali talks about how she instantly took on the role of Vartika without any hesitation. The actress said, “I said yes in less than 5 minutes so when Rishi Mehta had come to meet me for DC 1 he did not tell me about the script, etc he was just telling me that what happened five days post the Nirbhaya incident and like I said within 5 minutes I said yes just like it was a no brainer.”

On the work front, Shefali Shah will next be seen in Delhi Crime season 3 amongst many unannounced projects.