Did Sobhita Dhulipala just drop a plot twist for 'Made in Heaven Season 2'? Read on

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry today, and she can ace any look. Every picture of her has made our heads turn, time and again. She has always been the personality who enjoys experimenting with fashion. The stunning Sobhita recently made a jaw-dropping and standout appearance at an award ceremony in Mumbai, sporting a velvet gown, a veil, gloves, and a cap, all part of the Gucci x Adidas’ collection. The look was cutting-edge as she took experimental fashion to the next level. Interestingly, that wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of her fans. The actress also posted an image with ‘Made in Heaven’ co-star Jim Sarbh that had everyone talking.

In the image, Sobhita has her hand on Sarbh’s neck and it’s left everyone speculating on whether the actress just dropped a hint at a plot twist in the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’. One can't help but wonder if the image hints at friction between Sobhita's character Tara and Jim's Adil Khanna in the series this season.

Here is the story shared by the actress:

After a successful first season, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, reportedly charters into international waters this season.

Sobhita was recently seen in Maniratnam’s PS1 where she essayed the role of Vanathi, a very fine character that will certainly earn her more love. Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for 'Night Manager' with Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor, a Hollywood film called 'Monkey Man,'and Amazon Prime Video’s 'Made in Heaven 2.'