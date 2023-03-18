Every Girl Will Relate To My Character In Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega: Esha Deol

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Deol while talking about playing a freelance journalist in the web series `Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega` said that every girl will relate to her, adding she enjoyed doing stunts for her role.

She said: "My character Divya is someone that every girl will fall in love with. She is confident, smart, witty, and has got some kickass action moves, I mean the action sequences I shot gave me an adrenaline rush and was such a wonderfully satisfying experience."

Esha started her career in 2002 with the film `Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe` opposite Aftab Shivdasani. Later, she also acted in `Kucch To Hai`, `Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne`, `Yuva` and was part of the multistarrer film `Dhoom` which gave her immense success that was followed by `Dus`, `No Entry` among others. After being part of the psychological crime thriller series `Rudra: The Edge of Darkness`, the actress will be seen next in the upcoming web series `Hunter` starring Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty as ACP Vikram Sinha.

Sharing her happiness about joining the web series, Esha said: "I am super excited for `Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega`, it is an action-packed roller-coaster ride filled with emotion and drama... it is massy and the characters are very intriguing."

`Hunter Tootega Nahi, Todega` featuring Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, and Barkha Bisht, will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV.