New Delhi: One of the most talked-about Tamil web series 'Suzhal - The Vortex' is making waves on OTT. Several celebrities across industries including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Hansal Mehta, and Anurag Kashyap to name a few. The series is on fans' binge-list since it premiered on June 17, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and Radhakrishnan Parthiban in primary roles.

Q. Did you anticipate this kind of response from celebs across industries?

A. Pushkar - Truthfully no, not at all. At least not this quickly. I knew our extended group of friends would eventually watch it over the first week or by the second weekend and would get back to us with their comments and all that. But we really didn't think that people from the industry would watch it so quickly. And so magnanimously respond to it.

Gayatri - Yeah, I mean, that's been only and mainly made us really happy.

Q. What led to the creation of Suzhal?

A. Pushkar - I think what we were looking at doing something which was long-form because we've been watching shows from all across the world and there's always that need that we should have an Indian show which is like this. So I guess that was one driving cause. So there was a script which was the setting around and which couldn't fit into a feature film and then there was this need and we are watching a show from Korea we are watching a show from South America. Where is that Indian show, which we want to watch? And I guess that's what led to this.

Q. Are you planning a season 2?

A. Gayatri - Yeah, we are actually, the research work is going on and kind of started writing and actually right now we are looking at all the feedback and then a couple of questions over thinking.

Pushkar - So yeah, I mean, the idea is very strongly planted. Now it is about putting pen to paper.

Q. With regional cinema ruling the roost, do you think it will taste the same success on OTT?

A. Pushkar - We hope it travels across languages and across the country to other territories across the world. Do we know if it will happen? Only time will tell? But we are hoping it does please.

Q. Which actors do you look forward to working with next?

A. Pushkar - Whoever is right for a particular character which we write, I think that is the starting point you would still go with. This is the story this is the character and now who's the right person to play it. So that would be the process rather than starting from, hey, I want to work with this actor. Now. Can I create a story for this person?

Q. Let us about your future projects

A. Pushkar - Right now, Vikram Vedha post-production is going on, which will be released by the end of September, September 30 is the release date. What's coming after that? Right now, We don't have a clue. We have two scripts, which are in pretty advanced stages. So we would look at writing them out, and then see how it all falls into place.