'Farzi' Fame Bhuvan Arora To Join Ali Fazal-Starrer Web-Series Mirzapur Season 3? Deets Inside

New Delhi: Speculation is swirling around Bollywood actor Bhuvan Arora after he posted an intriguing photo with Ali Faizal on his Instagram account.

The caption, "Guddu Bhaiya Bolein Hain Train Pakad ke Mirzapur aa jao", has left fans wondering if Bhuvan will be appearing in the highly anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed series Mirzapur.

Mirzapur has been one of the most talked-about Indian web series in recent years, thanks to its gripping storyline, impressive cast, and top-notch performances. With the upcoming release of Mirzapur season 3, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store for their favorite characters.

Bhuvan Arora is no stranger to the world of the OTT series. His recent portrayal of Firoz in Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor earned him immense popularity and critical acclaim. He delivered a stunning performance, playing a very supportive lead role, which resonated deeply with viewers. His portrayal of the level-headed yet passionately determined character of Firoz was nothing short of exceptional.

The picture of Bhuvan Arora with Ali Faizal has left fans excited about the possibility of these two great actors coming together on-screen. Ali Fazal who is also a highly acclaimed actor with his performances in various OTT series has received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. The prospect of Bhuvan and Ali working together in Mirzapur season 3 is undoubtedly a thrilling one.

While there has been no official announcement regarding Bhuvan Arora's involvement in Mirzapur season 3, the social media post has sparked speculation among fans. The anticipation is high, and viewers can't wait to see what the future holds for Mirzapur and its talented cast.