'Feels Like I Am Beginning My Career Again,' Says Maniesh Paul About His Digital Debut 'Rafuchakkar'

New Delhi: As the trailer for Maniesh Paul’s OTT debut show Rafuchakkar dropped today, the multi-faceted artist expressed the excitement and nervousness resembling a newcomer stepping into the industry.

With an illustrious career of over 15 years, Maniesh Paul has donned multiple hats to entertain the audience, however, Rafuchakkar presents him in the most unique and never-seen-before avatar. Delving into the versatility of the actor, Rafuchakkar portrays Maniesh Paul in not one but five different looks.

Talking about the trailer and his digital debut, Maniesh Paul said, “I’m experiencing a roller-coaster of emotions. I have butterflies in my stomach, I am excited, nervous, curious and grateful, I feel like a newcomer, beginning my career again. Rafuchakkar is nothing like what I’ve done before, the show discovered aspects in me even I didn’t know existed. I am very thrilled to present Maniesh 2.0 to the audience and I am grateful to Jio Studios to give me the right platform to show my capabilities.”

The trailer of Rafuchakkar traces the story of a con artist named Prince played by Maniesh Paul. With five different avatars, Maniesh almost looks unrecognisable in every look. The show promises drama, suspense and a lot of entertainment.

After an impactful and impressive performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo last year which led to a streak of awards for the actor, Maniesh Paul has pushed his boundaries to unveil different facets of his versatility in his OTT debut - Rafuchakkar.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, Rafuchakkar stars Maniesh Paul in the leading role alongwith Priya Bapat and others and is slated to begin streaming on Jio Cinema from 15th June 2023.