FLAMES co-stars Tanya Maniktala and Ritvik Sahore open up about their bond, read on

New Delhi: The new season of college romance drama FLAMES released today on Prime Video. Opening to rave reviews, the third chapter of the much-loved young romance sees the lead pair of Rajat and Ishita, played by Ritvik Sahore and Tanya Maniktala relationship, enter a mature phase of their relationship, dealing with the pressure of board exams while navigating through the feelings for each other.

The young actors recently opened up about their bonding with each other and what the audience can expect from the new season. Ritvik said, "FLAMES is set in Delhi and I was the only person from Mumbai in the group. So to break the ice with the gang, Tanya, Shivam Kakar and I went to the narrow lanes of Delhi for street food and bonded. We also went to India Gate for ice cream, etc. That was the best way to vibe with the city, as well as my co-stars. Now after three seasons, we are a special group of friends."

Tanya, who plays Ishita in the series, didn't think that the show would become such a success. She said, "Back when we started, I didn't think FLAMES would receive so much love from the audience. I think now I know Ishita just like my best friend. So, I hold this show, FLAMES, very close to my heart and so as my character because it all started from here. Playing a character that is innocent, going through a transformative age that every teenager goes through, makes Ishita very adorable. The way she looks at friendship, such a special bond with her friend Rajat...everything is just heart-warming!" Adding to this, Ritvik said, "I think that I have grown as an individual, while my character is also evolving emotionally. When I was 17-years-old, I was quite like my character Rajat, because that's the age when you do not think from your brain; it's all heart. So, all the emotional mess is for real. But in the new season, we are also maturing, while keeping the innocence alive. That was challenging for all of us as performers — to portray vulnerability and maturity at the same time."

FLAMES began with Rajat (Ritvik Sahore) and Ishita (Tanya Maniktala) as two dreamy-eyed teenagers who meet at an IIT entrance coaching class in maiden season. Over the three seasons their relationship progresses from crushes to becoming couple, all through bringing out the ups and downs, joys and dramas of young innocent love.

Created by The Viral Fever and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and featuring Ritvik Sahore, Tanya Maniktala, Sunakshi Grover and Shivam Kakar in pivotal roles, all 3 seasons of FLAMES are now exclusively streaming on Prime Video.