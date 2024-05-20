From Itaewon Class To Flex X Cop, 5 Ahn Bo Hyun Dramas To Binge On

New Delhi: Ahn Bo Hyun is an actor who has showcased his versatility across genres. Not one to shy away from risks and challenge himself as an actor, Ahn Bo Hyun has constantly invented and reinvented himself. One of the fittest stars and good-looking stars, here are 5 Ahn Bo Hyun dramas you binge on!

Itaewon Class

Ahn Bo Hyun was the rich, entitled bully of Jang Geun Won, who is the heir in waiting of the Jangga Group. Geun Won’s nemesis is Park Sae Roy (Park Sep Joon) and he leaves no stone unturned in making his life hell in school, so much so Sae Roy even takes the fall for Geun Won’s misdoings. Ahn Bo Hyun was as impressive as Jang Geun Won, showcasing a range of emotions. He brought forth his character’s complexities with an unrestrained performance, so much so that you end up feeling a tad bit bad for him by the end of the show.

Where To Watch: Netflix

See You In My 19th Life

Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun), has been repeatedly reincarnated for nearly a thousand years and remembers all of her past lives. After her 18th life is tragically cut short, Ban Ji Eum decides that in her 19th life, she will set out to find a man named Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) whom she met in her 18th life. But will Moon Seo Ha remember her?

Where To Watch: Netflix

Flex X Cop

Jin Yi Soo (Ahn Bo Hyun) is an immature third-generation chaebol, who becomes a detective due to his privileged background. He meets m Lee Kang Hyun (Park Ji Hyun) a workaholic veteran detective who is also the first female team leader in the Homicide Department. A hit, the drama showcased Ahn Bo Hyun’s impressive growth as an actor.

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yumi’s Cells

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) is an office worker going through the humdrum of daily life. She has put her dreams to be a writer on the back burner and keeps away from any emotional entanglements, but things change when she meets Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun) a video game creator. Her heart flutters and love comes calling, only for the couple to go their separate ways. When Yumi finds love again, Woong returns, and wants her back

Where To Watch: Viki