'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' officially begins production! - Check release date

New Delhi: The prequel of one of the most popular and controversial series 'Game of Thrones' - 'House Of The Dragon' is finally in production as per a social media post by the official Instagram account of the series.

In the picture, the makers of the show were seen sitting in a socially distanced setting as they discussed the show.

The caption read, "Fire will reign, The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Coming to @HBOMax in 2022."

Check out the pictures from the table-reading session:

The posts featured actors including Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans.

The series, based on Martin's novel, Fire & Blood, will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will revolve around the rise and fall of House Targaryen.

It will be created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO and is expected to release in 2022 on HBO's streaming service.