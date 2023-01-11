topStoriesenglish
Golden Globes 2023: Netflix becomes first streamer to bag Best Animated feature with 'Pinocchio'

Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

Jan 11, 2023

Los Angeles: Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro laid his hands on the Best Picture - Animated trophy at the 80th Golden Globe Awards for his film 'Pinocchio'. With this, Netflix became the first streaming platform to bag a Golden Globe Award for Best Animated feature.

After expressing his gratitude for the win, he quipped how he's happy to be back in-person with those in the room.

He joked, "some of us are drunk" and also emphasised how "animation is cinema".

It's not just movies for kids, he said, "it's a medium".

Del Toro directed the adaptation of the classic tale by Carlo Collodi with Mark Gustafson.

He also served as a co-writer with Patrick McHale. The movie is also nominated at the Critics Choice Awards, which takes place on January 15.

