New Delhi: Actors Shreya Dhanwanthary and Dia Mirza starrer Amazon miniTV’s latest short film ‘Gray’ highlights the importance of consent to establish a romantic relationship. As the title suggests, things can get murky, instead of a clear black and white, when a perpetrator is a close friend with whom one shares a deep but platonic bond.

‘Gray’ is based on the life of a young woman, Naina, who goes through a tumultuous time after an uncomfortable experience changes her life. The plot is centred around the struggle one faces whilst differentiating between consent and friendship, and more often than not, it ends in one blaming themselves. Produced by Yuvaa Originals, Gray is written and directed by Sakshi Gurnani.

Talking about the short film, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising said, “We at Amazon miniTV always try to bring impactful stories that would entertain and enlighten the audiences. We know about consent, talk about it but how well do we understand or implement, is the real question. We are proud to bring this meaningful story to our library of award-winning short film”.

Nikhil Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, Yuva Originals shared, “At Yuvaa Originals, we believe in telling stories that reflect the emotional truths of young Indians, in a way that makes them feel seen and heard. Gray, a story by Puneet Ruparel and Sakshi Gurnani, and directed by Sakshi, is a powerful story about consent, a topic that should be 'black' and 'white' but is often dragged into the 'gray', because we refuse to learn the meaning of 'No'. We hope that the film helps clearly define the meaning of consent for everyone who watches it. We are so proud to collaborate with Amazon MiniTV because its wide reach will take this story to every corner of the country”.

Directed by Sakshi Gurnani, Gray will premiere for free, exclusively on Amazon miniTV, on May 20.