'Guns and Gulaabs' teaser: Rajkummar Rao talks about man's dark side in Raj & DK's next!

New Delhi: The wait is FINALLY over! Netflix has finally unveiled a teaser of Raj and DK`s `Gun and Gulaabs`, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, `Guns & Gulaabs` is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

The teaser begins with Rajkummar Rao crying but at beating someone. He is seen talking about one`s dark side in the background. Glimpses of Dulquer as a policeman are also visible in the clip. Adarsh Gourav has also marked his presence. Seemed like he is playing a thug in the project.

Speaking about their upcoming zany, pulpy series, team Guns & Gulaabs said "Ever since we announced Guns & Gulaabs as part of our larger collaboration with Netflix, we`ve been waiting to share a glimpse of this wicked genre mash. Working with some of the finest actors and crew to build this comic crime thriller was crazy fun! And we`re sure audiences are going to love watching it as much as we loved making it."

The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India`s YouTube channel.