Hansika Motwani Gets Awestruck As Husband Sohael Inks Her Name On His Arm- Watch

New Delhi: The upcoming episode from actress Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary 'Love, Shaadi and Drama' shows how Sohael Kathuriya surprised her by tattooing her name ahead of their wedding day. Recently, the makers have dropped the promo of the episode, and the actress' reaction is the most adorable thing you will see on the internet today.

The promo shares how Sohael was 'dissuaded' by his tattoo artist saying, it was a 'bakwaas' idea. However, he went ahead to surprise his ladylove with the gesture and it was worth it.

Talking about it, Hansika says, 'That guy took some pain for me, man. I can't bloody take an injection and he has got a tattoo done.' She got emotional upon seeing him in pain.

In the first episode of the show, Hansika Motwani addressed the trolling that she attracted for allegedly ‘stealing’ her friend’s husband and breaking up their marriage. “Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” the actor said.

Sohael added, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless… I was first married in 2014 and that marriage lasted for a very short time. But just because we have been friends and someone saw pictures of her attending my wedding, is why this speculation started.”

Hansika and Sohael announced their engagement in November 2022, they tied the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur.

Another celebrity wedding documentary will soon be releasing on OTT giant Netflix centered on Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.