Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' trailer unravels chilling dark events of the dramatic thriller

New Delhi: Makers of 'Mithya,' on Wednesday released the trailer of the upcoming dramatic thriller starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani.

The two-minute-long intriguing trailer of 'Mithya' has Huma Qureshi essaying the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru.

What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading to a devastating sequence of events. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, 'Mithya' takes a dark turn and threatens to engulf the two and everyone around them.

Starring Qureshi and veteran actor Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika in lead roles, 'Mithya' is a 6-part ZEE5 Original series, directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production.

The series marks Avantika's debut and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Speaking about the drama, Rohan said, "Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth is pursued, but each character deceive each other, us, and ultimately themselves. We hope that Mithya will have audiences on the edge of their seat with constant twists, turns, revelations and consequences".

Qureshi also recalled the time when she read the script of 'Mithya' adding she was immediately drawn to the drama's world and all the layered characters.

"It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you'll hooked just the way I was," Qureshi added.

Debutant Avantika also shared her experience of working with the ensemble and how excited she is for the series to release. She said, "I am so excited for a little piece of our series to be out and for the audience to know what they're in for."

"Working on this series has been an institution of learning for me. From Rohan sir's thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, Mithya as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream," Avantika added.

'Mithya' will premiere on ZEE5 on February 18, 2022.