topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
MAANVI GAGROO

'I am bit of both Siddhi and Chanchal,' says Maanvi Gagroo on the success of her 2 OTT shows

Ask her which of the two characters, Siddhi or Chanchal, is closer to her heart and she’s stumped. "I can’t answer that! They’re both special & for different reasons..."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Maanvi Gagroo is currently basking in the success of the same-day release of her two shows, 'Four More Shots Please' season 3 and 'Tripling' season 3.
  • Ask her which of the two characters, Siddhi or Chanchal, is closer to her heart and she’s stumped. "I can’t answer that! They’re both special & for different reasons..."

Trending Photos

'I am bit of both Siddhi and Chanchal,' says Maanvi Gagroo on the success of her 2 OTT shows

New Delhi: Maanvi Gagroo is currently basking in the success of the same-day release of her two shows, 'Four More Shots Please' season 3 and 'Tripling' season 3.

Ask her which of the two characters, Siddhi or Chanchal, is closer to her heart and she’s stumped. "I can’t answer that! They’re both special & for different reasons. Siddhi is a character that I didn’t initially relate to and give that this season, was really challenging. She’s dealing with the loss of a parent and in the process acting out. Unable to deal with her grief, she comes off unhinged. She’s almost bipolar in season 3 and playing that can take you to some really hard places. While Chanchal is trying to hold onto her family which she thinks is falling apart. But she’s much more mature and is surrounded by a support system she knows and relies on."

She does admit that as a performer, she had more scope in Four Moore Shots please, given the fact that her character had layers. Her performances in both series continue to receive accolades!  

Basking in the rave reviews for this season, she says she’s happy the audience connected with her character. They hated Siddhi when she was being snobbish and self-centered but then cried for her and with her when she finally broke down and showed her vulnerable side in heart-warming scenes with her mother Sneha, played beautifully by Simone Singh.

Live Tv

Maanvi GagrooFour More Shots PleaseFour More Shots Please Season 3triplingTripling season 3

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?