'I am bit of both Siddhi and Chanchal,' says Maanvi Gagroo on the success of her 2 OTT shows

New Delhi: Maanvi Gagroo is currently basking in the success of the same-day release of her two shows, 'Four More Shots Please' season 3 and 'Tripling' season 3.

Ask her which of the two characters, Siddhi or Chanchal, is closer to her heart and she’s stumped. "I can’t answer that! They’re both special & for different reasons. Siddhi is a character that I didn’t initially relate to and give that this season, was really challenging. She’s dealing with the loss of a parent and in the process acting out. Unable to deal with her grief, she comes off unhinged. She’s almost bipolar in season 3 and playing that can take you to some really hard places. While Chanchal is trying to hold onto her family which she thinks is falling apart. But she’s much more mature and is surrounded by a support system she knows and relies on."

She does admit that as a performer, she had more scope in Four Moore Shots please, given the fact that her character had layers. Her performances in both series continue to receive accolades!

Basking in the rave reviews for this season, she says she’s happy the audience connected with her character. They hated Siddhi when she was being snobbish and self-centered but then cried for her and with her when she finally broke down and showed her vulnerable side in heart-warming scenes with her mother Sneha, played beautifully by Simone Singh.