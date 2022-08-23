ImMature Season 2 is filled with teenage love and drama, trailer OUT now!

New Delhi: After taking the audiences on a rollercoaster ride filled with love and laughter in its maiden season, Prime Video today announced the launch of the second season of the hit series 'ImMature' with an exciting trailer.

Set for a worldwide premiere on 26 August on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories, the series promo gives a peek into the lives of the characters as they are stuck between childhood and adulthood. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, the comedy-drama features Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Naman Jain, and Kanikka Kapur in pivotal roles.

"In 'ImMature Season 2' we have retained the humor and hardships of characters that are stuck between childhood and adulthood, spruced it with more fun moments and challenging setbacks," said Anant Singh, the director.

"Dhruv, Chhavi, Kabir and Susu are a reflection of what we were as students, and I am sure the series will not only keep audiences wanting for more but also take you down the memory lane."

'ImMature Season 2' will globally premiere on Prime Video from August 26 across 240 countries and territories. In case you've missed the maiden season of the comedy drama, the episodes will be available on the streaming service from August 26 onwards.