Inside Edge Season 3

Inside Edge Season 3 gets thumbs up from fans, makers delighted!

The third edition of the cricketing drama that unfolds in locker rooms and boardrooms rather than on the pitch has sharpened its edges and toned down the window dressing.

New Delhi: The new season of Inside Edge is high on the buzz word. The show has been creating good noise for its great script and more drama than ever before. Inside Edge Season 3 has been created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma.

Talking about the show's success, Karan Anshuman shared, "I am chuffed to see the kind of response Inside Edge Season 3 has received by far. Seeing the fans of franchise, critics and new audiences giving us so much love and for the show is overwhelming. We are glad that we succeeded in serving our best with the new season. It’s always been our aim to improve season upon season.  And working once with such talented and varied range is always a pleasure and what a maker seeks. Here’s hoping for a fourth season!”

At the same time, Kanishk Varma also opened up, "It's so amazing to see cricket fans and audiences to come up with such massive love and admiration for the the show. The true game is where it really tests athletes to the fullest. We kept all this in mind while scripting. Inside Edge Season 3 being the celebration and a hallelujah to test cricket, gives audiences a lot to observe and learn from it.From the fans of the franchise to the general audiences, everyone is so tempted with this 'game behind game' concept. I'm truly gratified with the responses from all over."

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, Inside Edge is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

 

